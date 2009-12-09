NYT: Murdoch Is Crazy, We Love Google!

Message to Rupert Murdoch: The New York Times does not share your disdain for Web search superpowers (cough, Google).



Times exec Jim Follo made that loud and clear at Tuesday’s UBS Global Media and Communications Conference, observes The New York Observer’s Molly Fischer.

Follo said, “We have a very significant relationship with Google, and a very good relationship with them. … A distinctly successful one, unlike some of our competitors’ relationships.”

Meanwhile, Murdoch continues to make his case with an op-ed in his property Wall Street Journal.

Right now content creators bear all the costs, while aggregators enjoy many of the benefits. In the long term, this is untenable. We are open to different pay models. But the principle is clear: To paraphrase a famous economist, there’s no such thing as a free news story, and we are going to ensure that we get a fair but modest price for the value we provide.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.