NYT Vs. WSJ War Continues: New York Times Ads Slam Wall Street Journal Stats

The New York Times just turned up the heat in their battle against the Wall Street Journal for advertisers–this time with a new ad campaign called “Numbers.”



A new microsite and ads in print trade publications include Ad Age and WWD, as well as several online sites, are “designed to emphasise The Times’s loyal and engaged audience in print and online as compared with The Wall Street Journal’s,” according to the Times’ official announcement. “‘Numbers’ showcases The Times’s size and strength among women, business professionals and art enthusiasts in the New York market while citing The Times’s expansive reach online.”

Of course, each stat is skewed to boost the Times’ numbers. Although NYTimes.com gets double the traffic of WSJ.com, for example, the Times has not put up their paywall yet, which will inevitably lower their unique visitor stats.

But the Times seems ready for war. The campaign, launching today, comes just after News Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch criticised the Times’ coverage in a speech. The Wall Street Journal’s New York section is expected to debut in April.

See how the Times slams each WSJ stat>

