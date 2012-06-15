NYT to Writers: Say It Faster, Please

To go with its new narrower print format, the NYT asks its writers to trim their columns by a couple of hundred words. This to help save on paper and ink, and, more importantly, to adapt to the high-quality news and analysis that can be gotten faster and more efficiently elsewhere.



The change will no doubt be accompanied by a deafening moan from all those who decried the Times’ move to colour photos a few years back as a disgrace to the legacy of quality journalism. And then it will be forgotten by tomorrow afternoon.

