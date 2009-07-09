NYT Takes Down Housing Slideshow After Evidence Of Photo Manipulation

Remember that New York Times slideshow we pointed to this weekend? The Old Grey Online Lady sent out a pro journalist to capture picture of housing ruins all over America. They were nice pics.



But now they’ve taken it down because some sharper folks than us discovered they were digitally altered.

PDNPulse (via Gawker) shows instance after instance of manipulation, which is all really sad and ridiculous, since it shouldn’t be so hard for a pro photographer to take great shots American ruins. If we were the NYT we’d sue the guy, since it can’t have been cheap to send him all around the country for these snapshots. Seriously.

Says PDNPulse:

Working from a copy of the Times Magazine, PDN has identified evidence of manipulation in three of Martin’s six published photos. A blogger first noticed the project was suspect based on a photo that ran online only.

In all four cases, unlikely repetitions of elements suggest that they are composites or have had some elements covered up.

One picture shows an evenly-lit room in an unsold mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut. The room appears near-perfect in its symmetry, down to have two identical thermostats and light switch plates facing each other on opposite walls. There are also repeating patterns in the leaves on the floor.

