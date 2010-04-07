NYT Spokesman Tells NYTPicker To "Call Me Bob," Then Tells NYTPicker Not To Call.

After 17 months of cooperation on dozens of stories, The NYT has declared in a statement that it will no longer answer any questions from The NYTPicker.

Responding to The NYTPicker’s latest email to the NYT — in advance of our most recent post on the paper’s health-care blogger Uwe Reinhardt — we got this statement from Robert Christie, the paper’s new senior vice president of corporate communications:

“It is the policy of The New York Times not to respond to bloggers or journalists who refuse to identify themselves and/or their affiliation.”

This statement from Christie followed a series of emails in which Christie asked, twice, for us to “identify yourself to me,” and jovially asked us to “call me Bob.”



