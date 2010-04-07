NYT Spokesman Tells NYTPicker To "Call Me Bob," Then Tells NYTPicker Not To Call.

The NYTPicker
arthur sulzberger hands tbi

After 17 months of cooperation on dozens of stories, The NYT has declared in a statement that it will no longer answer any questions from The NYTPicker.

Responding to The NYTPicker’s latest email to the NYT — in advance of our most recent post on the paper’s health-care blogger Uwe Reinhardt — we got this statement from Robert Christie, the paper’s new senior vice president of corporate communications:

“It is the policy of The New York Times not to respond to bloggers or journalists who refuse to identify themselves and/or their affiliation.”

This statement from Christie followed a series of emails in which Christie asked, twice, for us to “identify yourself to me,” and jovially asked us to “call me Bob.”

Continue reading at the NYTPicker »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.