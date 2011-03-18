Qaddafi's Son Says All Four Missing NYT Reporters Will Be Released Today

This picture is the last-known picture taken of photographers Lynsey Addario (all the way to the left, almost on camera) and Tyler Hicks (on the right, in the glasses).

Christiane Amanpour interviewed Qaddafi’s son Saif last night and asked him about the missing journalists, and while his answer is not entirely convincing or reassuring — he doesn’t refer to her by name, or mention the other journalists — it does provide a glimmer of hope that Addario at least may be released soon. Update: The NYT appears to be convinced by Qaddafi’s statement [below] and is reporting all four will be released today.

“You know, they entered country illegally and when the army, when they liberated the city of Ajdabiyah from the terrorists and they found her there and they arrest her because you know foreigners in this place. But then they were happy because they found out she is American, not European. And thanks to that she will be free tomorrow. But I told you that here the people are welcoming the American position and not the Europeans and the Arabs. We are very angry at the Europeans and the Arabs because they are happy with you if you are strong — they have contracts, they have deals and oil. If you are weak, everybody is against you. This time, the Americans are different”

Meanwhile, Addario’s husband, Reuters New Dehli bureau chief Paul De Bendern was on CNN yesterday, said the last time he spoke to his wife was Monday morning and noted this wasn’t the first time she’d been in a dangerous situation.

Video of his interview below.



