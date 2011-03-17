4 New York Times Journalists Have Gone Missing In Libya

The New York Times just announced that four of its journalists have gone missing in Libya, including Stephen Farrell who was kidnapped by the Taliban in 2009.



The NYT says they haven’t heard from the men – four of the highest profile correspondents at the NYT — since Tuesday morning.

From the NYT:

The missing journalists are Anthony Shadid, the Beirut bureau chief and twice winner of the Pulitzer Prize for foreign reporting; Stephen Farrell, a reporter and videographer who was kidnapped by the Taliban in 2009 and rescued by British commandos; and two photographers, Tyler Hicks and Lynsey Addario, who have worked extensively in the Middle East and Africa.

The paper says has received second-hand reports that “members of its reporting team on the ground in the port city of Ajdabiya had been swept up by Libyan government forces.” But exec editor Bill Keller said the paper hadn’t been able to confirm that information.

“We have talked with officials of the Libyan government in Tripoli, and they tell us they are attempting to ascertain the whereabouts of our journalists,” Mr. Keller said. “We are grateful to the Libyan government for their assurance that if our journalists were captured they would be released promptly and unharmed.”

Last week Hicks dicussed the chaos in Libya on the NYT Lens blog.

