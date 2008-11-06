NYT Printing 50,000 More Obama Papers, Sees Record Web Traffic

To meet massive demand for today’s paper, the New York Times (NYT) will print another 50,000 copies for distribution at Grand Central Station, Penn Station, Port Authority Bus Terminal, and other “select locations,” a spokesperson tells MediaMemo’s Peter Kafka.



The company also saw record Web traffic yesterday — 55.1 million page views, beating its previous record by 29%. And people registered 2.7 million pageviews from their mobile phones, also a record. Full note:

Yes, we are going back on press to print 50,000 copies of today’s paper for distribution at Grand Central, Penn Station, Port Authority and other select locations.

We had increased our print run for single copy sales today by about 35%. In 2004 we saw an increase in sales of around 50,000 copies the day after the election and based on what we’ve seen today, we expect to significantly surpass those sales. We also plan to increase our print run for single copy sales tomorrow, although not as much as today.

I’m sure you know that today and tomorrow we have a special election section in the paper and, of course, on NYTimes.com, we have all sorts of features including, interactive graphics with all the presidential, senate and congressional election results by state and county, live updates on the blogs on the contested Senate race in Minnesota and the uncertainty of who will fill one of Alaska’s Senate seats. We also have a video of this campaign, going back to the primaries, called “Choosing a President,” which is quite extraordinary.

According to our internal numbers, yesterday was a record day for NYTimes.com. There were 55.1 million page views, shattering the previous record by 29%. We don’t have numbers yet for today. We’ve had record mobile page views of 2.7 million at NYTimes.com.

