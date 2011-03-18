Here's How To Check The Number Of NYT Stories You've Read This Month

The New York Times is launching its metered paywall, and the plan allows users to read 20 articles for free every month.



But how close are you to that number?

Figuring it out is simple.

Every individual user’s recommendation page shows the total number of articles read that month, broken down by section. (It also suggests stories that might be of interest based on your past choices.)

Click here for yourself: http://www.nytimes.com/recommendations

