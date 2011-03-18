Will The New York Times Paywall Be A Disaster?

This video is from our Ignition conference that took place in December 2010.



Andrew Ross Sorkin told us last December that he thinks the paywall for the New York Times will not lead to disaster.

Counter-point by Huffington Post CEO Eric Hippeau: “The history of newspaper paywalls is littered with disasters.”

Watch and weigh in with your own thoughts in the comments below.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova, William Wei, Anika Anand

