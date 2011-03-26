NYT Op-Ed Columnist Bob Herbert Leaves To Pursue "Progressive Journalism" Project

Photo: nytimes.com

Another longtime columnist is leaving the New York Times.The paper announced on Friday that Bob Herbert, a writer for its op-ed page, is leaving after nearly 20 years.



Herbert’s exit comes on the heels of Frank Rich’s departure earlier this month.

Like Rich, Hebert cited a desire to try something new and — also like Rich — the Times’ “strict” word count as part of his reason for leaving.

“The deadlines and demands were a useful discipline, but for some time now I have grown eager to move beyond the constriction of the column format, with its rigid 800-word limit, in favour of broader and more versatile efforts,” Herbert said in making the announcement.

“So I am leaving The New York Times and the rewards and rigors of daily journalism with the intent of writing more expansively and more aggressively about the injustices visited on working people, the poor and the many others in our society who find themselves on the wrong side of power.”

The Times did not name a replacement for Herbert.

“He was often called ‘the conscience of The Times,'” Times op-ed editor Andrew Rosenthal wrote in a memo to staffers. “We will miss him and wish him the best in his new endeavours.”

Herbert would not disclose what that new endeavour is, describing it “soon-to-be-announced effort to help bolster progressive journalism.”

His last column will appear on Saturday, the Times said.

