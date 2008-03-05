NYT ON WMG's Bronfman: Not A Bad Guy, Really

Peter Kafka

The NYT’s Andrew Ross Sorkin pens an ode to Warner Music Group’s Edgar Bronfman Jr. Andrew has known Edgar for 10 years, and says he gets a bum rap: He’s no dummy, he’s quite likeable, he works hard, etc.

Andrew also tries to defend Edgar’s tenure at WMG: While the stock, hovering around $6, is 65% below its IPO price, Edgar’s institutional backers have made money on the deal. Edgar’s real mistake is now obvious in hindsight: Not buying WMG from Time Warner, but in not selling it to EMI for $31. Even that, Andrew argues, isn’t entirely his fault: — his board/backers were holding out for even more. That won’t assauge WMG’s public investors, though:

What Mr. Bronfman should have done was to push harder for an all-cash deal, even if that meant a lower price. He should have seen the troubles in the industry and sold. He would have been a hero. There’s a book about Mr. Bronfman that was published in Canada with a title that captures him perfectly. Its title is “The Icarus Factor.”

 

