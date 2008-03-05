NYT ON WMG's Bronfman: Not A Bad Guy, Really

The NYT’s Andrew Ross Sorkin pens an ode to Warner Music Group’s Edgar Bronfman Jr. Andrew has known Edgar for 10 years, and says he gets a bum rap: He’s no dummy, he’s quite likeable, he works hard, etc.



Andrew also tries to defend Edgar’s tenure at WMG: While the stock, hovering around $6, is 65% below its IPO price, Edgar’s institutional backers have made money on the deal. Edgar’s real mistake is now obvious in hindsight: Not buying WMG from Time Warner, but in not selling it to EMI for $31. Even that, Andrew argues, isn’t entirely his fault: — his board/backers were holding out for even more. That won’t assauge WMG’s public investors, though:

What Mr. Bronfman should have done was to push harder for an all-cash deal, even if that meant a lower price. He should have seen the troubles in the industry and sold. He would have been a hero. There’s a book about Mr. Bronfman that was published in Canada with a title that captures him perfectly. Its title is “The Icarus Factor.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.