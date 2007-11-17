NYT: October Ad Revs Weaken Again, Bad News For All

After a stellar September, the New York Times (NYT) had a more typical (read: weak) month: Overall revenue up 1%, advertising revenue down 1%, and circulation revenue up 3% as a result of a price increase. About.com was very strong: 37% organic growth (a significant acceleration from September), but online revenue at the newspaper sites was up only 19%, a slight deceleration.

The October numbers confirm the commentary on the Q3 call: October advertising was weak, especially regional and classified advertising, and especially in the technology, transportation, department store, electronics, and home furnishings/improvement categories. This supports the theory that consumer spending is weakening, a trend that we expect will soon hit broader advertising spending.

For monthly trends, please see this SAI Research spreadsheet. Also see OMG! NYT Had Solid Q3. Release.

Details

Overall revenue up 1% to $328 million, a return to trend.

Advertising revenue down 1% to $215 million, slightly better than trend.

Circulation revenue up 3%, in line with trend.

About.com up 46% to $10.8 million, a major acceleration, driven in part by higher display and click spending.

Newspaper online revenue up 19% to about $20 million, a slight deceleration

Web traffic up 16% to 49 million, an acceleration.

NYTimes.com uniques at 17.5 million

