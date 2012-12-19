Jill Abramson Explains The Digital Strategy Of The New York Times

Business Insider editor-in-chief Henry Blodget sat down with Jill Abramson, executive editor of the New York Times, at IGNITION to discuss the changing trends in journalism and digital media.



As legacy print publications look to remain current many need to bolster their online presence and strategy.

Abramson explained that while in the past the the print and digital editions of The Times functioned as two separate divisions, now the publication is one newsroom, producing news packages for a variety of platforms.

The process has also increased demands on reporters, who are now working daily on blog posts, print articles, podcasts and videos.

How are the new strains impacting reporters? Watch the interview to find out.

Produced by Business Insider

