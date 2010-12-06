NYT Mocks State Dept. Over Handling Of WikiLeaks Cables

The NYT is not pulling any punches with this lede.



In a classic case of shutting the barn door after the horse has left, the Obama administration and the Department of defence have ordered the hundreds of thousands of federal employees and contractors not to view the secret cables and other classified documents published by Wikileaks and news organisations around the world unless the workers have the required security clearance or authorization.

[…]

The Department of defence, in its own directive to military personnel and icontractors, says that simply viewing these documents, without proper authorization, will violate long-standing rules even though they are accessible to the public at large on Internet sites.

Somehow this directive makes the fact a 22 year old PFC got a hold of these documents in the first place make more sense.

