Here's The Ridiculous 'Planet Hillary' New York Times Magazine Cover That Everyone Is Talking About

Richard Feloni

The New York Times Magazine unveiled the cover to its upcoming issue today.

Behold, “Planet Hillary”:

Planet hillary final 2New York Times Magazine

It’s promoting Amy Chozick’s article of the same name, a reference to the “gravitational pull” that seems to be lining Clinton up for a 2016 presidential campaign.

Of course, it didn’t take long for the Internet to come up with some new versions:


Planet hillary gifThe Daily Dot

