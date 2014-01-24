Here's The Ridiculous 'Planet Hillary' New York Times Magazine Cover That Everyone Is Talking About

The New York Times Magazine unveiled the cover to its upcoming issue today.
Behold, “Planet Hillary”:
It’s promoting Amy Chozick’s article of the same name, a reference to the “gravitational pull” that seems to be lining Clinton up for a 2016 presidential campaign.
Of course, it didn’t take long for the Internet to come up with some new versions:
Miley and Hillary on NYT Mag cover. how weird pic.twitter.com/OxsGxVMUtK
— Chris Carlon (@christofear) January 23, 2014
take me to your planet @DPD_ pic.twitter.com/wyqJpd4t7X
— Brendan Davis (@notbrendan) January 23, 2014
Texts from Planet Hillary: pic.twitter.com/xUT7wrGm5X
— Eli Langer (@EliLanger) January 23, 2014
