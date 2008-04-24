NYT: Lotsa How-To Sites Out There, And One Guy Is Getting Paid

Plenty of how-to sites are loading up on video on, say, How To Boost Your Sperm Count (VideoJug), or How To Talk To Your Cat (HowCast). We’ve tried to come up with a comprehensive tally, but it’s tough to keep up. In a roundup, the NYT ads still another to our growing list: Graspr.

Here’s our list so far, with thanks to the commentary on our last post: Howcast, WonderHowTo, Howstuffworks, eHow, Lifehacker, VideoJug, Monkeysee, Mahalo, Mindbites and Marthapedia, Expert Village, 5min.com, and Sclipo, not to mention Life333.com, coming from IAC (IACI) in June.

These, of course, don’t count the big video aggregators like YouTube (GOOG) and Metacafe, which have plenty of their own how-to clips.



Our question: Is there a business in ad-supported how-to video? And if there is, how big is it?

We know the producers aren’t getting paid — much. The Times says Metacafe paid one guy $102k for making how-to clips last year, but we suspect most producers are getting paid more like Expert Village’s $20-per-video fee.

See Also: Yet Another How-To Site, IAC Edition

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.