Lincoln Is Offering "Smarter" Readers Free Access To NYT.Com For The Rest Of The Year

Reader and frequent contributor Matt Kroll writes to inform us he just received an email from the New York Times offering them free access to the site once the paywall goes up, courtesy of Lincoln.



Here’s the email our reader received:

Lincoln invites you to enjoy unlimited access to NYTimes.com free.

Dear NYTimes.com reader,

As a frequent reader of NYTimes.com, you’ve demonstrated an uncommon

interest in a wide variety of today’s most important topics. This makes you

anything but average. In fact, it can’t help but make you “smarter” – just

the kind of person we at Lincoln want to engage.

Though NYTimes.com will soon begin charging for unlimited access*, Lincoln

is offering you a free digital subscription for the remainder of 2011. Enjoy

all that NYTimes.com has to offer every day – investigative news and special

reports, videos, blogs and more. It’s all yours at no charge, compliments of

Lincoln.

Take advantage of this limited-time offer** to receive free, unlimited

access to NYTimes.com.

The email provides a link that takes you to a page that asks for the subscription code included in the email. And voila. Free access.

This is super smart. The NYT gets its access fee without losing readers and Lincoln gets to target a specific demographic (that apparently does not include this “frequent” New York Times reader) and brand itself as a responsible company interested in news. Win-win-win.

I’d be curious to know what other companies are participating in this sort of promo. Have any of you received these sorts of emails?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.