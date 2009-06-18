NYT Goofs, Puts Nocera's Byline On Pogue's iPhone Review

New York Times (NYT) production staff: Meet your writers.

Joe Nocera is the business columnist that Apple (AAPL) CEO Steve Jobs called a “slime bucket who gets most of his facts wrong.” David Pogue is the Apple-loving technology reviewer who says the new iPhone “vaults a year ahead” of its rivals.

So it’s extra ironic that Pogue’s iPhone 3G S review graces (some of?) today’s Times print edition with Nocera’s byline on it.

As one reader notes, it’s “like slapping a McCoy byline on the Hatfield Family Journal or something.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.