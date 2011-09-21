NYT Gets Taxing the Rich Story Right

President Obama made a simple and true statement in his speech on the budget Monday. He said that there were millionaires and billionaires who pay tax at a lower rate than middle income families.



Many news outlets went to town to point out that on average millionaires and billionaires pay tax at a higher rate than middle income families. Of course this is not what Obama said. He was pointing out that some of the richest people in the country (Warren Buffet was his model), get most or all of their income as capital gains and therefore only pay taxes at the 15 per cent capital gains rate.

The NYT gets this right today. Other outlets could have saved a lot of trees and better served their readers if they didn’t work so hard trying to refute something that President Obama did not say.

