The New York Times Gushed Over Tesla's Model S In September

Apart from last week’s damning, fight-inducing review of the Tesla Model S by John Broder at the New York Times, media reviews of the high-end electric car have been mostly positive and often effusive.That includes the review by the Time’s own auto reporter, Bradley Berman (Broder covers energy and the environment for the Times).



In September, Berman absolutely gushed over the Model S, describing it as “simultaneously stylish, efficient, roomy, crazy-fast, high-tech and all electric.”

He did have some critiques of the Model S design, but none pertaining to its capability.

More relevant to the key criticism leveled by Broder — that the Model S does not deliver on its promised 265 mile range — Berman had no issues keeping the car’s battery full:

It defies the notion that electric cars are range-limited conveyances…

I managed to make that 207-mile round-trip [through California] with about 25 miles of battery charge remaining when I pulled into my driveway. I never gave a second’s thought to range, batteries or kilowatt-hours. I just hauled amps.

Elon Musk and John Broder have argued over whether Broder followed instructions on how to keep the battery properly charged, and cold winter weather played a role in limiting the car’s range. Berman wrote his review after a September drive in California.

Both Times reporters drove a Model S equipped with the largest available battery pack (85 kilowatt hours), which starts at $79,900.

Other automotive publications have been impressed by Musk’s car. In November, the Model S was named Car of the Year by Motor Trend Magazine, the first time in the 63-year history of the prestigious award a vehicle with a non-combustion engine has been awarded the prize.

Automobile Magazine named the Model S its Car of the Year as well. Associate Editor David Zenlea said the 265 mile range “finally fits the American conception of driving.”

