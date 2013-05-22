The Obama Administration Has Managed To Unite Fox News And The New York Times

The New York Times editorial board defended Fox News and blasted the Obama administration in the leak investigation involving Fox News reporter James Rosen.



In an editorial entitled, “Another Chilling Leak Investigation,” the Times editorial board wrote that the Obama administration’s overreach in the case was nearly unprecedented.

Here are the key paragraphs:

With the decision to label a Fox News television reporter a possible “co-conspirator” in a criminal investigation of a news leak, the Obama administration has moved beyond protecting government secrets to threatening fundamental freedoms of the press to gather news. […]

Obama administration officials often talk about the balance between protecting secrets and protecting the constitutional rights of a free press. Accusing a reporter of being a “co-conspirator,” on top of other zealous and secretive investigations, shows a heavy tilt toward secrecy and insufficient concern about a free press.

On Monday, the 2009 case involving Rosen earned renewed scrutiny and almost universal condemnation from members of the press.

In the case, federal prosecutors sought a search warrant to examine Rosen’s personal emails and other communications with Stephen Kim, a former State Department official who had disclosed information to Rosen. In an application for a search warrant, Reyes wrote that Rosen was an “aider and abettor and/or co-conspirator” in the case.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.