NYT Finally Fires Ben Stein

On the same day film director John Hughes passed away, Ferris Bueller star Ben Stein was fired from the New York Times. It’s a good move by the paper, and the business section instantly improves its credibility. According to Gawker, he was fired not for his bizarre and inconsistent theories, but for his appearance in an ad for some sleazy credit report company.



This is big vindication for Felix Salmon who has waged a war against Ben Stein’s nutty columns since for, well, ever.



See Also:

Ben Stein Is An Idiot

What Ben Stein Does While Not Writing Goldman Sachs Conspiracy Theories

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.