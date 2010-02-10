NYT Finally Addresses Paterson Sexpose rumours, Seems To Be Saying It "Doesn't Exist."

In a City Room blog post that went up a short while ago, the NYT finally addressed rumours of a brewing David Paterson sex expose. The unsigned story appears to be saying that the story — at least as described by other publications — doesn’t exist.



Note the wording of this passage, reporting on Paterson’s press conference today after being interviewed by the NYT:

Mr. Paterson then criticised the paper for not formally tackling the issue of the story everyone is talking about that doesn’t exist.

