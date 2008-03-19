NYT Feb Revenue Slightly Less Awful

Advertising revenue at the New York Times (NYT) dropped 7% in February–ghastly, but less bad than January and December in which revenue plummeted 9% and 12%, respectively.



Internet revenue in the news group (newspapers) accelerated slightly, to 14% from 9% in January. This is positive, but the growth rate is still a far cry from last year’s 20%+.

Revenue at About.com, NYTCO’s only real growth engine, decelerated to 20% from 25% in January and 35% in 2007. This deceleration will likely increase calls for the NYT to sell About.com, especially now that two dissident shareholders will likely be joining the board.

Advertising at the NYT group decreased a less-severe 4%. National ads increased, largely as a result of strength in fashion. This was offset by retail and classified weakness:

Retail advertising revenues decreased mainly due to softness in department store, fine arts and mass market advertising. Classified advertising revenues decreased because of weakness in help-wanted, real estate and automotive advertising.

