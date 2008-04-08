Facebook Settles ConnectU Founder Lawsuit

Facebook has reached a settlement with the brothers Winklevoss, who allege that Mark Zuckerberg ripped off their idea for a college-based social network, the NYT reports. No terms disclosed.



The brothers didn’t appear to have the strongest of cases last summer. And given that the case has already led to an embarassing depantsing of Zuck, via the release of trial depositions, and a fruitless attempt by Facebook to quash their release, it’s hard to argue that Facebook has much incentive to make this go away now. If the twins made enough to cover their legal fees, we’ll be impressed.

