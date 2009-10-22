NYT Exec Slams Huffington Post: Guilty Of Copyright Theft

New York Times digital boss Martin Nisenholtz just took a big swing at the Huffington Post on the “Whither Journalism?” panel at the Web 2.0 Summit. HuffPost’s CEO Eric Hippeau is also on the panel.

Paraphrasing: I think the Huffingon Post is guilty of copyright theft on numerous occasions.

Google’s Marissa Mayer also dumped a few stats on us, regarding Google’s efforts to send traffic (and money) to news publishers: Google sends 100,000 clicks per minute to news sites, and pays $5 billion a year to publishers.

