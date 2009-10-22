NYT Editor: Reading The Times On The Kindle Is The Worst!

The New York Times’ executive editor, Bill Keller, has taken to reading the Times, and its rivals in only digital formats writes Zachary Seward at the Nieman Journalism Lab.



Keller is a print addict, so he’s doing this to “better understand the joys and frustrations of our journalism delivered online.” Here’s what he’s figured out so far:

Of the various platforms, I find NYTimes.com on a desktop the most satisfying, but, obviously, the least portable. TimesReader comes closest to the pleasure of a printed paper, but a notebook is not ideal: great for a plane ride, not so great for a subway ride. I like the Kindle fine for books, but for a newspaper it seems a bit balky and drab. Love the iPhone app but, like AP, BBC and all the other news apps that scroll through a list of headlines, it inevitably feels linear. I find myself wondering whether anyone — even the geniuses at Apple — can come up with a single device that combines the advantages and conveniences of these various platforms. Or that makes me quite as happy as curling up with the Sunday paper spread around me.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.