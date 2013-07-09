The New York Times Eviscerates Eliot Spitzer And Anthony Weiner

The New York Times editorial board ripped former Gov. Eliot Spitzer’s planned political comeback as Comptroller of New York City, writing that voters should do their best to “tune out the noise” of what the board sees as a personal attention grab.



The board called Spitzer and former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, who is running for mayor, as the “two charter members of the Kardashian Party,” lamenting the non-serious choices New Yorkers might have when they go to the polls this November.

From the editorial:

New Yorkers, like all citizens, deserve serious and thoughtful political campaigns, but between Anthony Weiner, the former sexting congressman, and Client 9 (the name given to Mr. Spitzer in the federal investigation of the escort service he used) and the self-described madam who ran that escort service and now claims she’s going to run against her former customer, the stage is set for a summer of farce.

Mr. Spitzer, like Mr. Weiner, is a political animal who clearly finds it hard not to have an audience. That’s understandable, but did they have to bring us all along on their journeys of personal ambition? For these two charter members of the Kardashian Party, notoriety is looking like the quick, easy path to redemption. Witness the TV-and-tabloid free-for-all on Monday in Union Square, where Mr. Spitzer went to greet voters, collect petition signatures and get his face out there.

The board also noted its problems with Spitzer’s failures as governor before he resigned amid a prostitution scandal. It referred to Spitzer as the “opposite” of a “competent politician,” what with his aggressive management style and habit of frequent enemy-making.

