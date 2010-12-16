NYT David Shipley And Former Clinton Advisor James Rubin Join Bloomberg News

These are pretty big name hires for Bloomberg.



From Bloomberg:

Shipley, deputy editorial page editor and op-ed editor of The New York Times, and Rubin, former U.S. Department of State Assistant Secretary, will lead a new Editorial Page called the Bloomberg View which will publish columns and commentary across all Bloomberg platforms.

Rubin will oversee editorial issues in Central and South America, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa, and Shipley will maintain oversight of the U.S. and Canada. Both will report directly to Winkler.

“David Shipley and Jamie Rubin bring incomparable experience and skill to the mandate of developing the Bloomberg View consistent with the values and beliefs of our global company and its internationally-minded founder, Michael R. Bloomberg,” Winkler said. “David and Jamie have no peers as an editorial duo addressing the most important issues with a pragmatic sensibility that embraces the diverse challenges of the world.”

