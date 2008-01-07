NYT, CNBC Buddy Up To Fend Off Murdoch

As Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. empire looks to unseat The New York Times and CNBC, the newspaper and cable channel will fight back by… sharing content on each others’ Web sites. From the NYT:

The deal, which takes effect Monday, will mostly involve posting Times articles and other written material on CNBC’s site, and CNBC video on the Times site, the two companies said. No money will change hands.

A good deal for CNBC, at least, whose Web site is almost as sad as Fox Business Network’s viewership.

