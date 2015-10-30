Chris Christie and The New York Times are exchanging sick burns on Twitter

The New York Times’ editorial board unloaded on New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s (R) presidential campaign on Thursday.

In an opinion piece titled “Gov. Christie, Time to Go Home,” The Times called for Christie to pull the plug on his White House bid.

The editorial cited New Jersey’s fiscal problems, Christie’s so-called Bridgegate scandal, and his prolonged presence on the campaign trail instead of governing in Trenton.

“The point is that New Jersey is in trouble, and the governor is off pursuing a presidential run that’s turned out to be nothing more than a vanity project,” the paper opined. “Mr. Christie’s numbers are in the basement, and he’s nearly out of campaign cash. This is his moment, all right: to go home and use the rest of his term to clean out the barn.”

Christie — who had a relatively strong performance during Wednesday’s night’s CNBC debate — fired back at The Times on Twitter:

.@nytimes Can’t read the article because I don’t have a subscription, but I can tell you this – I am not going anywhere.

— Chris Christie (@ChrisChristie) October 29, 2015

And The Times responded to that:

Christie’s campaign also used the editorial as a fundraising tool. In an email to supporters that directly linked to the scathing Times piece, Christie’s team said the editorial was a sign of his growing strength:

The New York Times is at it again. While pundits, outlets and voters have praised Christie’s “strong” and “articulate” debate performance, The New York Times couldn’t help being outdone by CNBC and show their true liberal bias. This is why Governor Christie is tested and ready. It’s not the first time he’s dealt with the media and he knows it won’t be the last. As he said this morning, if you weren’t able to take on the moderators of last night’s debate, you have no business being President of the United States.

