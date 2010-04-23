NYT CEO Janet Robinson On WSJ: 'When You're The Lead Dog, People Are Constantly Going To Go After You'

New York Times Co. (NYT) executives finally came out snarling about the Wall Street Journal’s new New York edition on this morning’s first quarter earnings call.Here’s some choice quotes from CEO Janet Robinson:



“We don’t shy away from the competition. We never have. We never will.”

“We fully understand how to compete and in fact, we enjoy it.”

“We are aggressively competing” not only with content, but with innovative advertising.

After blasting off demographic and subscriber stats, Robinson said, “These are the facts and I think they speak for themselves.”

New York Times Media Group president and GM Scott Heekin-Canedy seemed to shrug at Rupert Murdoch’s attempt to kill the newspaper. He was asked if the company sees any competition on the advertising side. “We’re seeing pressure but we, so far, don’t see it effecting our business,” he responded. “Some of the rates that are out there from the Journal are deeply discounted.”

“We’ve seen these kinds of tactics in the past from the Journal” and other competition. “We believe we can manage through that kind of rate pressure.”

The Journal is revealing their New York section on Monday, April 26th.

