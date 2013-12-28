Exactly 100 Years Ago Today, Someone Wrote A Brilliant Take Down Of New Year's

In just a few days it will be time to celebrate one of the diciest holidays of the year: New Year’s.

New Year’s (well New Year’s eve) can be fun, but can also be miserable because the parties are often bad, transportation is usually scarce, and there are expectations about staying up late.

Exactly 100 years ago today, someone named David Epstein wrote this great letter to the New York Times slamming the celebration. Hilary Sargent dug it out of the archives and tweeted it yesterday.

Well said David Epstein!

UPDATE: And here are some more letters from the same date, which show that the more things change, the more things stay exactly the same.

