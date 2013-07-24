NEW YORK TIMES TO ANTHONY WEINER: Drop Out Of The Race

The New York Times editorial board called on Anthony Weiner to drop out of the race for New York City mayor Tuesday night, in the wake of new revelations about his lewd online activities.



From the scathing editorial:

At some point, the full story of Anthony Weiner and his sexual relationships and texting habits will finally be told. In the meantime, the serially evasive Mr. Weiner should take his marital troubles and personal compulsions out of the public eye, away from cameras, off the Web and out of the race for mayor of New York City.

For the Times, the timing matters. They said that Weiner misled the public by suggesting “that people should have known that his sexting was an unresolved problem well into 2012.” The board said he has “already disqualified himself,” and that his defence of working through a personal problem with his wife, Huma Abedin, was lost when he re-entered the public sphere:

The couple deserved privacy as they worked through their problems — and they had it, until they re-emerged in public life and Mr. Weiner decided he was a good fit to run New York City. Mr. Weiner and Ms. Abedin have been saying that his sexual behaviour is not the public’s business. Well, it isn’t, until they make it our business by plunging into a political campaign.

Democratic candidates Sal Albanese and Bill de Blasio also called on Weiner to drop out of the race on Tuesday.

