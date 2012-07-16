Amazon Is Working On A Bigger Kindle Fire Tablet To Compete With The iPad [REPORT]

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

The New York Times has finally jumped on the iPad Mini rumour mill with a new report about the size and expected release date sometime of the device. The publication failed to surface any new details about the smaller iPad, except to say that the it may cost “significantly less” than the current $499 iPad. No surprise there.However, there was one interesting detail about another device in the Times report on the iPad Mini. The publication says it heard from a source that Amazon is indeed working on a new version of the Kindle Fire with a bigger screen to compete against the 9.7-inch iPad.



“Amazon is working on a new version of the Kindle Fire, with a larger display, that could compete more directly with the iPad, according to a developer briefed on Amazon’s plans who did not want to be identified talking about unannounced products,” the Times reports.

The Times does not say how big the tablet will be, but the assumption is that it will be closer to 10 inches to better take on the current iPad.

Other reports have suggested that Amazon will updated its current Kindle Fire model later this summer, so perhaps the company will announce a new model within this time frame as well.

