NYT Adds Reader Comments to Front Page!*

We’re always impressed with the New York Times’ (NYT) progressive use of its web site, but seeing reader comments above the fold on the Home page was still startling. Hats off to the company’s web team for this smart move!



(No, it won’t save the company’s dying print business. But it shows an impressive ability to adapt to the new conversational/interactive media reality. And it will help increase user loyalty, and, with it,the site’s popularity.)

UPDATE: A reader suggests that this was merely a test, as his screen wasn’t showing the comments. (Good thing we got the screen shot below). We hope the NYT concludes the test was successful.

See Also: NYT Adding Bloggers Fast (Good Move!)

