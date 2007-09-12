Startup Tips--And Is Google (GOOG) Stealing All Talent?

Laurel Touby, Mediabistro, and David Teten, NitronWe caught the end of last night’s New York Software Industry Association meeting at JPMorgan Chase’s posh midtown offices and found the discussion lively and smart. A panel of NY entrepreneurs — Carter Burden (CEO, hosting/infrastructure firm Logicworks), Laurel Touby (CEO, journalism portal Mediabistro, recently sold to Jupitermedia for $23 million), and David Teten (CEO, consulting firm Nitron) — fielded questions like:



How do you build cheap buzz around your company? Answer: Start a blog about your industry and throw a bunch of sponsored parties.

How much equity should startups offer new hires? Enough to woo good talent but not too much to screw your company — typically less than 1%.

What do you do when someone offers to buy your company? Sound as busy as possible and make it look like there are other serious bidders.

But one question that went without a solid answer — and will only get more important: Is Google stealing all of the good tech talent in New York? The search giant is taking on lots of real estate and is looking to hire a ton of people, especially engineers. So we’ll pose the question to you, readers: Is Google getting in the way of your company’s tech hiring — and are your best coders leaving for the Googleplex?

