Traders on the NYSE booed Hillary Clinton during her concession speech

Traders on the New York Stock Exchange reportedly booed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during her concession speech on Wednesday morning.

That’s according to CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla and Cheddar’s Hope King, who are tweeting from the floor.

Traders reported booed Clinton’s VP Pick, Tim Kaine, and shouted “Lock her up” when he came on stage around 11:35 am Tuesday.

Traders then reportedly booed Clinton herself when she began her speech, and shouted “liar” as she began to speak.

More to come...

