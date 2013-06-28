NYSE Trader Explains The Importance Of The VIX

The Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) Volatility Index, commonly known by its ticker VIX, measures the implied volatility of the S&P 500.



It is often referred to as the fear index since it tends to move in correlation with major changes in the market.

We caught up with Mark Newton of Greywolf Equity Partners at the New York Stock Exchange recently, and had him explain the basics behind the VIX.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.