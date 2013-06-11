NYSE Trader Explains How Dow Theory Works

Earlier this year Dow Theorists were looking at transportation stocks or “trannies” and saying it was a good time to buy.
The idea is that the durability of a rally depends on the strength of stock indexes. When the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Dow Transportation Average move in tandem, depending on the direction, they signal a buy or a sell.
The idea has six underlying principles.
Mark Newton of Greywolf Equity Partners walks us through the basics of Dow Theory:
