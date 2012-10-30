Stock Exchanges Testing New Plan To Get The Markets Open Again This Week

The Wall Street Journal’s Jacob Bunge reports that the NYSE will be testing a new contingency plan tomorrow morning so U.S. stock trading can restart.



The contingency plan from the NYSE, BATS Global Markets, and Direct Edge Holdings is that the all-electronic NYSE Arca platform would handle opening and closing auctions, the report said.

They’re expected to do a test at 8 a.m. tomorrow.

The NYSE and the NYSE MKT exchange would remain closed under the plan.

The U.S. stock market was closed Monday and will be closed Tuesday because of Sandy.

We’ve reached out to get the actual notice and will update as warranted.

