NYSE To Traders: Stop The Gambling! This Is A Trading Floor!

Yes, file this story under “I” for irony.



The WSJ has an amazing internal memo sent by the NYSE:

TO: ALL FLOOR MEMBERS, MEMBER organisations AND TRADING FLOOR PERSONNEL

SUBJECT: NYSE GAMBLING POLICY

The memo states that “promoting or participating in certain gambling activities on NYSE premises…is strictly prohibited.”

This includes “book making, numbers games, or other organised for-profit betting activity relating to sporting activities, other outside events or games of chance.” Also out of bounds is using NYSE phones, computers, etc. to gamble.

Through a spokesman, the NYSE Euronext said the memo, “is nothing more than a standard reminder on our policy.”

Indeed, similar memos have been sent out before, and the NYSE indicated that the memo was intended to head off gambling activity in the run-up to next weekend’s NFL playoffs, which include the New York Giants in the NFC Champship game.

