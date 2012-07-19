The Weirdest People, Mascots, And Animals To Ever Ring The Opening Bell

Carrie Hojnicki
nyse opening bellTD Ameritrade rings the opening bell earlier this month

Photo: AP

There’s always been something about Wall Street that even the lay-people can get behind—the opening (or closing) bell. And it’s probably because the event has become something of a media sensation over the past few decades, bringing celebrities, executives, cartoon characters and other public figures to the exchange floor.

Here are some of the strangest guests that the NYSE’s played host to in recent history. 

The Cast of MTV's Jersey Shore

Gym, Tan, Ring the Bell

Spider-man

The Westminster Kennel Dog Club

Annie

Star Wars

Mr. Potato Head

Budweiser Clydesdales

The Smurfs

Nickelodeon Slime

Russian dancers celebrating the 1998 listing of Vimpel-Communications, the first Russian company listed on the NYSE

The Burger King

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

