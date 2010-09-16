NYSE Has No Comment On Chinese Travel Company UTA That May Be A Fraud

The New York Stock Exchange has no comment on the listed stock Universal Travel Group (UTA) that appears to be a fraud.



The exchange said it was company policy not to comment on any investigations that may be ongoing into companies listed on its exchange.

We are awaiting further comment and will update if such is made.

Universal Travel Group is down massively on the news.

Here’s why Bronte Capital’s John Hempton thinks UTA might be fraudulent >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.