After NYSE Loss, Greifeld Has A New Plan

Charlie Gasparino
charlie gasparino

Fresh off his failed attempt at taking over the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq chief executive Robert Greifeld is looking for a consolation prize, sources tell the FOX Business Network.

According to sources, Greifeld is eyeing LCH. Clearnet (formally known as the London Clearing House), a derivatives clearing broker, in an attempt to cash in on new regulations that require the clearing of interest rate swaps, people with knowledge of the matter tell FOX Business. 

A Nasdaq spokesman wouldn’t deny the matter.

Read the rest of the story at Fox Business.

