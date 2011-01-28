NYSE hides names of Buyers and Sellers

NEW YORK—Information about stock market trades that used to flow through the floor of the New York Stock Exchange will now be kept secret from traders, thanks to a procedural change quietly implemented last week.



In a move rankling the floor’s denizens, names of buyers and sellers on the storied exchange’s “book” of orders will no longer be visible to traders.

read the full post at Themis Trading.

