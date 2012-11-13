The NYSE Had To Halt Trading On Over 200 Stocks Because Of A Technical Glitch Today

The NYSE had to halt trading on over 200 stocks due to a technical glitch today, Reuters reports.



The stocks were trading actively on other markets, but the NYSE’s quotes were consistently incorrect, and people noticed.

Here’s Nanex LLC founder Eric Hunsader’s tweet about it:

The NYSE says that they will e-mail a list of the affected stocks and their prices. They’ll also post the list on their website.

From Reuters:

NYSE first alerted traders it was having problems with one of its cash equity matching engines at 9:38 a.m., and it said it would not publish quotes on a total of 216 stocks, including CVS Caremark Corp (CVS.N) and Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N).

Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O), BATS Global Markets and Direct Edge exchanges stopped sending orders to the NYSE, declaring “self help” against the exchange…

NYSE said that any open orders should be considered canceled.

As of 3:00 pm the cause of this glitch was still being investigated, according to Reuters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.