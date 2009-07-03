Stocks Tank Before Long Weekend

Update 2: And there we go! The market finally closes, with the Dow down 216 to 8287.69 223 to 8290/75. Now you can jump on the train and forget about the markets for a few days. That new bear market and the brown shoots are worries for Monday.



The fall marks the market’s third-straight week of down markets, since the market started rallying in early march.

Have a safe holiday!

Update: Well the NASDAQ has closed and it was awful, down about 2.7%. The Dow is down over 2% and the S&P 500 is off almost 3%.

Hopefully you don’t miss your train to the Hamptons while waiting for your last few trades to close.

Original Post: The plunge protection needs until 4:15 to turn this market around….

This is especially odd, since volume is very light today.

