NYSE: We'll Allow The DOW To Crash 3900 Points In One Day, But That's It

The New York Stock Exchange published its second quarter circuit-breaker levels today. These are the amounts the stock market can drop before the stock exchange will halt trading.”Circuit-breaker levels are set quarterly as 10, 20 and 30 per cent of the DJIA average closing values of the previous month, rounded to the nearest 50 points,” writes the NYSE.



Level 1 Halt

A 1,300-point drop in the DJIA before 2 p.m. will halt trading for one hour; for 30 minutes if between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.; and have no effect if at 2:30 p.m. or later unless there is a level 2 halt.



Level 2 Halt

A 2,600-point drop in the DJIA before 1:00 p.m. will halt trading for two hours; for one hour if between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.; and for the remainder of the day if at 2:00 p.m. or later.



Level 3 Halt

A 3,900-point drop will halt trading for the remainder of the day regardless of when the decline occurs.

